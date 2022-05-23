Any further industrial action by ABC Council staff 'suspended'

DISRUPTION brought about by the first-ever two week industrial action by council staff should not be repeated any time soon.

For union officials and ABC Council’s top brass have brokered, not quite a deal, but an agreement which has led to a suspension of future action.

It did so after face-to-face talks on Thursday and was confirmed in a statement released to the media.

In it, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council pledged to “continue to work in partnership with unions to negotiate measures that are affordable and fair to both”.

Two weeks of strike action – either side of the May Day Bank Holiday – brought misery for many, as householders were left with the prospect of unemptied bins and recycling centres closed to the public.

The council had warned in advance of the potential for “major disruption to essential public services” during the course of the fortnight.

Striking staff were taking action in a bid to secure improved pay and conditions.

And while the council hierarchy insisted it did not have the means or influence to find a resolution, this was dismissed by union officials.

They said that the council had the ability to reach local agreements which could potentially end long drawn out disputes.

Now the council has given a commitment to look at how a resolution could be brought about and has recognised the grievances of its teams on the ground.

On Friday morning – following the conclusion of the meeting 24 hours earlier – ABC Council management and trade union officials released an agreed and carefully worded statement which sets out their current positions.

In it, Unite confirmed that “any further planned strike action in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon has been suspended”.

And the statement added: “The Joint Trade Union Side (GMB, NIPSA and Unite the Union) has asked that a range of issues around employment conditions, which are locally negotiable, be placed on the agenda of the Joint Consultative Negotiation Forum for discussion going forward.

“These matters will now be dealt with through the pre-existing, established Joint Consultative Negotiation Forums and both Council Management and the Joint Trade Union Side have agreed to consider the matters efficiently; accepting that any recommendations will have to be agreed through the council’s formal committee structures.

“Management reserves the right to raise its own proposals on linked or other matters on the Forum’s agenda going forward.

“The local bargaining is not a renegotiation of the 1.75% increase on the NJC Spinal Column Points set by the NJC for 2021-22.

“The council is cognisant of the prevailing cost of living pressures for both employees and ratepayers and in this context will continue to work in partnership with unions to negotiate measures that are affordable and fair to both.”

Both parties are now hopeful that the negotiations can return a solution which is acceptable to all and avoid the need for any further industrial action to be taken in the future.