St Vincent de Paul hosts Armagh and Craigavon area gathering

ST VINCENT de Paul Armagh and Craigavon area recently hosted an area gathering to provide SVP members with an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the past two years.

And the occasion also afforded the chance to look at the work they have been doing within the local communities of Armagh and Craigavon and with the vulnerable people in those areas who have been seeking assistance and support from SVP.

They discussed the challenges and also considered hopes and expectations of how the Society can continue to develop in the year ahead, especially with its core work of Home Visitation returning post pandemic.

Speaking about the event, Brendan McKernan, SVP Armagh and Craigavon Area President, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many SVP members to our Area Gathering.

“It was important to provide those attending with vital information for recommencing Home Visitation in our local communities of Armagh and Craigavon so our members are well equipped when assessing what assistance clients may need.

“Requests for help from SVP are rising with increased inflation and the continuous rising energy and food costs and we would appeal to anyone that might need the Society’s help to please contact us.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members in Northern Ireland work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Every year SVP spends approximately £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland.

Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP, becoming a volunteer in your local Vincent’s shop or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email info@svpni.co.uk or phone 028 9035 1561.