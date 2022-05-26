Orchard County duo finish in the top three of Miss NI 2022

CONTESTANTS from Co Armagh have taken two of the top three places in the 2022 Miss Northern Ireland competition.

In last Monday night’s (May 23) gala final, staged at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, Richhill’s Lucy Johnston and Portadown’s Poppy Smith finished 1st and 2nd runner-up respectively.

Top spot went to 20-years-old student nurse Daria Gapska from Ballymena.

If you want evidence that there may be more to such events than the ‘lovely girls’ spoof famously depicted in the ‘Rock a Hula Ted’ episode of ‘Father Ted’, the following may help:

Lucy (19), is a Style Director with Portadown company, Toasted Wood, while Poppy (21) is studying Bio-medical Science at Queen’s University.

Lucy’s description of her job in the construction industry was: “Basically I’m a woman in a man’s world, so it’s very male-dominated. We burn wood – different types in different styles - for use in interior and exterior design in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

“We char the wood to make it rot-proof, fire-proof and water-proof so that it can be used inside or outside buildings. It’s a quite new idea, though it’s taking off in England which is why most of our stuff is sent there. As well as every building being unique, people are individuals, so we have to meet their requirements.”

Being an equestrian competitor she went on to say, “My sport – showjumping – is the only one in the world in which men and women compete against one another as equals.

“Very often, gender equality isn’t really there, so I’d like to get the message of female empowerment out to girls and help them realise that they can be whoever they want to be. That was what I really wanted to get across and that’s why I entered the Miss Northern Ireland competition..

“Because of what I do for a job, people don’t expect me to be in a beauty pageant! But I’m so glad I did this, because it has taught me so much and helped me in so many ways.”

Asked how competitive she had found the environment to be, she replied, “All of the girls were amazing – all individuals, all different, all talented in so many different ways and all really nice, friendly and helpful. Lovely people.

“We've all been out together, we've all decided to go go-karting again, and there are all sorts of other events lined up, too. It wasn't at all what I'd been expecting going into the competition to be honest, so I've been really surprised – but in a good way!

“There was no pettiness, no nastiness. Everybody was so nice. It was a real sisterhood this year. In fact, I've met my best friend as a result of doing this.”

Lucy had never envisaged herself doing anything like this before, for although she had watched similar events, she never felt sufficiently confident to have considered entering one.

“It was actually my boss who said, ‘Lucy - just do it!’ And I decided, ‘Right, once Covid is over I’m just going to put myself out there and give it a go!' That’s what I did and I can't believe how much I’ve enjoyed it and how much I have got as a result of having done it.”

She admits to having been “really nervous, particularly during the interviews on the day of the final”.

“I was first to go – number one – so I didn’t know what to expect,” she explained.

All told, the 24 competitors were interviewed five times, with a total of 10 judges assessing their answers, their attitude, their personality and their presentation skills.

“Thankfully they were all really nice, so in the end it was almost like having a normal conversation rather than an interview,” she revealed. “It was scary going in, yes, but it ended up being more relaxing than I'd feared.”

Miss World was one of the judges, incidentally.

The Miss NI competitors have done a lot of charity work, with Cancer Fund for Children being the cause to benefit from Lucy’s efforts. And she has committed to continuing to raise money for that charity.

Asked about the future she envisages, she told the Gazette, “I'm not sure. I'm just taking every day as it comes and continuing with my job.

“I'll see what happens. I've got a year-long modeling contract with ACA Models, so I'll be busy with that as well.

“I can't believe how much I’ve benefited from this experience. I was asked to present a car show, but I’m on holiday so I can’t do it! Still, it’s nice to have been asked.”

Would she advise others to take the chance she did, and give it go? Her reply was immediate: “Yes, definitely,” she said, “Even for your own confidence. I’d no self-confidence before this, but I’ve learned so much through this.

“I wouldn’t have been able to speak to you eight months ago; I wouldn’t have had the confidence to do an interview like this. But I’ve grown a serious amount as a result of the experience I've had.

“I’m not the same person as before. I came out of school [Craigavon Senior High] at 16 not having had a massive friend-group. Now I've gained a proper group of friends who have the same interests as me and who have shared the same experience. That is so nice.”

All told, the 24 finalists included five from the Orchard County, the others having been Armagh City pair Aoife McGurgan and Sarah Maguire, and Newtownhamilton’s Beth Preston.

Again, they provide irrefutable proof of intellect and personality. Aoife (24) has a degree in Law and a Masters in Software Development. She’s a Technology Consultant with Microsoft.

Sarah (26) is a Technical Sales Manager, while Beth (20) is studying Bio-medical Science with Pathology at Ulster University (Coleraine).

As Meagan Green, the senior booking manager of ACA Models - the competition’s organisers - put it, “Things have changed a lot since the days of what used to called ‘beauty contests’ when it was largely about how the participants looked.”

The newly crowned Miss NI’s chosen charity is Bravehearts NI which exists to help young people who have congenital heart disease.

Explaining her choice, Daria said, “Bravehearts NI works in aid of young people and teenagers, focusing on their pastoral welfare and mental health support.”