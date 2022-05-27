New plan for Armagh City is an 'ambitious' blueprint for future

A NEW plan to help shape the development of Armagh City over the coming years has been hailed as an “ambitious” blueprint for the future.

And it was given a high-profile launch at the Armagh City Hotel this week when representatives of various sectors came together to herald its completion.

It's a first of a kind for Northern Ireland and its authors and supporters were at pains to highlight its importance.

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr said it was “creating a vision for the future of a vibrant, creative and environmentally responsible city”.

At the same time, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she was looking forward to seeing it all “come to life over the coming months and years”.

The document capable of drawing such plaudits is the first ‘Armagh Place Plan’, which the Community Planning Strategic Partnership (CPSP) for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council launched on Thursday.

The plan - entitled ‘Celebrating our Stars and Stories’ and supported by the Department for Communities and Housing Executive - was developed through extensive consultation, research, and the bringing together of key community planning partners to create a shared vision for the communities they serve.

The Place Plan has been developed to help bridge the gap between spatial and community planning for the city. Instead of taking the traditional approach of focusing on physical sites and changes first, the outcomes and ideas from the community have been central to the plan’s development, creating suggestions for spaces and places in which change could happen.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she was “delighted” her Department had been able to support the development of the new Armagh Place Plan, and described it as an “important roadmap for those who wish to live and work, to visit and invest in Armagh”.

“The Department recognises the importance of high quality places in which communities can thrive and, through the development of the Armagh Place Plan, we now have a real opportunity to help build a green, healthy, connected and engaging city,” said Minister Hargey.

“I look forward to seeing this ambitious vision for Armagh City , come to life over the coming months and years.”

The plan details the aspirations for the city that will be taken forward as a shared agenda for Armagh through collaborative partnership working.

The outworkings of the plan align to local strategies and seek to deliver upon key aims within the regional Community Plan. These carefully considered outcomes provide a guiding framework for organisations and individuals in Armagh to improve the spaces and places in the city.

The four key themes for development focus on making Armagh a connected city, a greener city, an engaged city and a healthy city.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr, was full of praise and grateful for the work which had been carried out to take the process thus far.

He said: “The collaborative partnership process that has created this visionary Place Plan for Armagh is a clear indicator of the energy, passion and commitment local businesses, statutory agencies, community organisations and residents have for our richly historic and unique city.

“This plan recognises and highlights the culture that weaves through Armagh’s people, buildings, places and spaces, creating a vision for the future of a vibrant, creative and environmentally responsible city.”

Keynote speaker at the event was Cormac Russell, author and Managing Director of Nurture Development.

During his address, he drew on his experience as a faculty member of the Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) Institute, at DePaul University, Chicago, linking his experience of developing ‘citizen spaces’ to the excellent collaborative work that has been undertaken in the development of the city’s forward-thinking Place Plan.

Additional speakers addressing the audience included Jak Spencer, Managing Director of Urban Scale International (USI), Dr Hannah Dalgleish, University of Oxford, and Dr Gavan Rafferty, Ulster University.

All speakers provided key insights into the importance of strategic place shaping for the future and partnership working, to ensure a new dynamic can be created to respond to the changing needs of residents, business and communities for future generations to prosper.

The plan is ambitious and will make the most of opportunities such as the Mid South West Growth Deal, PEACE Plus and the Levelling Up agenda to ultimately improve the quality of life for people in the city.

If anyone is interested in finding our more about the Armagh Place Plan you can telephone (028) 40660644, email: communityplanning@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk, or go on-line at https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/armagh-place-plan/