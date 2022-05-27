Police Ombudsman appeals for witnesses to Sion Mills incident

THE Police Ombudsman’s Office has appealed for information about an incident involving police officers and members of the public at Sion Mills in the early morning of Friday 6 May.



A spokesperson said: "A number of arrests were made at around 7.45am as police dealt with an incident involving two males and two females in the village’s Main Street.



"Anyone who saw what happened, or may have recorded video of the incident, is asked to contact the Police Ombudsman’s freephone witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880, or to send an email to info@policeombudsman.org."