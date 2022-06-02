Liam undaunted after Boxing Day shock

A BRAVE young Ballymoney man, whose cancer was discovered “by pure fluke” when he was rushed to Causeway A&E on Boxing Day, is appealing to the public to support his forthcoming ‘Mighty’ Macmillan Fundraisers.

28-year-old Liam Pattison, who finished chemotherapy on Friday, has already raised over £2000 during his period of illness.

There are two fantastic events to come in June – a ‘Mighty Fundraiser’ at Ballymoney Rugby Club and a ‘Mighty Giant's Causeway Hike.’

Liam was diagnosed with Large Cell Lymphoma, affecting his lymphatic nodes, around his body, after going to A&E at Causeway Hospital on Boxing Day.

Liam said: “I went to Causeway with what I thought was a small hernia and a bad fever."

