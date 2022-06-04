Royal seal of approval for Ulster Carpets

ULSTER Carpets have been granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty The Queen.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, the company, which manufactures luxury carpet for customers across the world from its headquarters in Portadown, becomes just one of three Royal Warrant holders based in Northern Ireland.

Nick Coburn CBE, Group Managing Director, said, “To receive the Royal Warrant in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year is a real honour. This achievement has taken several years of dedicated work by our staff and it further underpins the huge success and progression of Ulster Carpets, particularly as we look forward to celebrating our 85th anniversary next year.”

Still based on the same site on which Nick’s grandfather founded the company, Ulster Carpets’ forward-thinking and innovative approach has helped it to grow globally from its Portadown headquarters.

“Ulster have always been synonymous with quality carpets for the home but we also design and manufacture bespoke carpets for the world’s leading hotels, casinos and cruise ships.

“One of the key reasons behind this success is that we are the only fully integrated manufacturer of woven carpet operating entirely in the UK. From sourcing the highest quality wool and spinning and dyeing the yarn, through to the bespoke design and weaving of our luxury carpets, we have complete control over every step.

“We are continuing a significant investment programme to create and secure jobs in the UK, which will grow our business across the world.”

To mark this year’s Jubilee, the Northern Ireland Office have launched a competition for primary school children to design a rug, which will be manufactured by Ulster Carpets before being presented to The Queen.

Ulster Carpets are also continuing to work closely with the Royal Household to develop designs for Royal Residences.