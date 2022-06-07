Welcome return of Maritime festival

THE RATHLIN Sound Maritime Festival returned to Ballycastle and Rathlin this year after a two year absence and was bigger and better than ever before!



Running from May 27 until June 5, the fun filled family event saw Ballycastle and Rathlin Island hiving with activity – a welcome sight after Covid-19 hit the area so badly.

With entertainment such as arts and crafts workshops, traditional music and dance, the opportunity to indulge in fresh local seafood and catch up with friends, there certainly was something for everything at the 2022 festival.



Speaking after the highly successful event, Ballycastle Chamber of Commerce President Brian McLister said: “We enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Ballycastle during the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival, it was a great success.

“The buzz around ballycastle was great to see, and the additional trade with our fantastic local independent stores was very welcome."

Shauna McFall from Naturally North Coast and Glens said: “We were very proud to be a partner in delivering this festival which we have supported since 2012.

“We were delighted to meet so many visitors to the area during the festival and have the opportunity to showcase our local talent and quality food products to a wider audience.



Paul Kerrigan Chair of the Ballycastle Community Development group said: “This year was a great and welcome success following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thank you to everyone who contributed towards the success of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival 2022 and to everyone from near and far who attended the event.”





*For more see this week's Ballycastle Chronicle