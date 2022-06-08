Motorcyclist dies following road traffic collision near Magherafelt

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision near Magherafelt, late last night.

A statement from the Police said:

"Police can confirm that a man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday, 7th June.



"The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday evening. The man, who was on the motorbike, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.



"The Aughrim Road, between the Killyneese Road and the bypass roundabout, remains closed at this time while enquiries into the collision are conducted.



"Sergeant Amanda McIvor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22."