Police stop van with fake number plate

POLICE stopped a ‘cloned vehicle’ being driven by a disqualified driver.

The vehicle was stopped late on Wednesday night by ANPR Interceptor Team officers working in the Armagh City area.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle was displaying a registration number of a similar vehicle in order to hide its true identity, probably due to the fact the person driving this one was currently disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

“The driver also provided a positive sample of breath at the roadside.

“Driver was arrested and taken to Custody where they provided an Evidential sample of breath above the legal limit.”