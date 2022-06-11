Food Village returns

THE fabulous Food Village will return on June 11, as part of the Armagh County show.

Make sure and pay a visit to the Food Village this year where you will get the opportunity to taste and purchase some of the best locally-produced food and drink Co Armagh has to offer.

The Food Village will showcase a variety of local high-quality food and drink producers from sausages to cheese and chutneys, something for everyone!

A show spokesperson said, “The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough is the Food Heartland of Northern Ireland and we are delighted that many of our producers this year are part of Food Heartland which supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the agri-food and hospitality sectors.”

One of Northern Ireland’s leading chefs Paula McIntyre will be returning to host cookery demonstrations throughout the day, making delicious recipes from local produce.

The Pinkerton’s Schools Cooking Competition will see four local schools competing to get their hands on the Pinkertons Cup.

The four schools taking part will be; Newtownhamilton High School, Clounagh Junior High, Loreto Grammar School Omagh and Aughnacloy High School.

This is a competition not to be missed! Local supermarket JD Hunter & Co will be providing butcher demonstrations throughout the day, an opportunity to see how sausages are made.

Enjoy a tasty lunch, soak up the atmosphere and listen to the fantastic music from the ‘Swinging Starlets’ in the Food Village at this year’s show!