Resident's thanks to Good Samaritan for car actions

A LOCAL man has expressed gratitude to a kindly individual for their actions after losing part of his prized vintage car.

Simon Johnston explained: "I was driving through Richhill last week in my vintage 1933 M.G. and didn’t realise that the front panel below the radiator, complete with number plate, had come loose and fallen off between Tandragee Street and Irish Street.

"But some kind soul found the panel and number plate and left them sitting on the bench beside the bus stop where it was spotted by two passing police officers in their patrol car. They gathered it up and took it back to Armagh police station and were able to contact me to let me know they had it.

"The paint was a bit scraped - understandably - but no damage otherwise.

"I hope that the Good Samaritan who rescued it sees this and my grateful thanks to him or her for their thoughtfulness.

"This is a favourite picture of the car with my wife and I and our youngest grandson at a vintage event in England."