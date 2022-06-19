Broadband expansion for rural villages welcomed

MORE than 800 homes and businesses in Hamiltonsbawn are now connectable to next generation access (NGA) gigabit capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

Fibrus began work in area in early spring setting out to transform broadband infrastructure here, having already completed extensive works across over 120,000 premises right across Northern Ireland.

People living and working in Hamiltonsbawn, Laurelvale and Mullavilly can now access hyperfast full fibre broadband, with thousands more properties preparing to be added to the new network in the coming months.

Explaining what this means for the people living and working in the area, Fibrus Brand and Marketing Manager, Joe Diver said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in towns and villages like Hamiltonsbawn, Laurelvale and Mullavilly.

For too long, rural and regional areas right across Northern Ireland have gone without decent connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and start-ups.

He explained that the need for a meaningful online connection has been accelerated by the pandemic and continues to be a vital component of everyday life.

He said: “Many are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model, accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without saying that we all enjoy streaming our favorite series on the likes of Netflix. Access to reliable broadband has become like any other utility for modern homes and businesses, it is as essential as their electricity and heating.

“The arrival of full fibre broadband in these towns and villages will revolutionise the way families and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. We’re really excited to see more and more rural communities getting connected to our new transformative network.”

Joe concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

Newry and Armagh MLA, William Irwin said: “We are delighted with the work that Fibrus have carried out in Hamiltonsbawn, Laurelvale and Mullavilly. Providing these towns with full fibre broadband will enhance the daily lives of local residents and businesses by giving them access to a reliable broadband connection.

“We are excited to see how Fibrus can positively impact an increasing number of communities going forward as their plans to expand start coming into effect.”

Ulster Unionist Alderman Jim Speers also welcomed the expansion.

To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Hyperfast Fibre Broadband call 02890 993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.