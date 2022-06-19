McNulty hits out at 'pathetic excuses' on Daisy Hill expansion

The SDLP’s Justin McNulty has hit out at the pathetic excuses of the Department of Health in relation to infrastructure upgrades at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The Newry & Armagh MLA was speaking after the Department of Health issued a response to Mr. McNulty’s questioning on the progress of proposals to upgrade Daisy Hill’s current infrastructure and install an MRI Machine.

The SDLP MLA commented:

“As part of my campaign to upgrade Daisy Hill Hospital, I have been calling for the installation of an MRI machine. When confronted on why an Acute City General Hospital does not have an MRI machine, the Department and the Trust claimed that Daisy Hill does not have the electric supply needed to support an MRI.

“After months of ducking and diving on the issue, the Department this week confirmed that they have received a business case for an electrical upgrade, but that because of the ‘constrained capital position’, an upgrade in electrical infrastructure would not be possible until 2024/25.

“I am angry that the Department and the Trust are crying poverty when it comes to making necessary improvements to Daisy Hill, yet in the last financial year, there was over £30million in capital spending handed out in the Trust, with Daisy Hill receiving less than 20% of this funding.

“If the Department of Health and the Trust are serious about providing equality in access to health care across the Southern Trust, then they are going to have to do better than pushing 20% of their funding to a hospital which does 40% of the work.”