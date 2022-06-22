Official opening of new library at school

PUPILS and staff welcomed An tUas Reamonn Ó Ciaráin to Coláiste Chaitríona to perform the official opening of their treasured new resource, a well-stocked, colourful new library room.

This was Mr Ó Ciaráin’s first public engagement since he was appointed as Gael Linn Príomhfheidhmeannach (Chief Executive of Gael

Linn).

Eloquently addressing Coláiste Chaitríona Year 8 about the importance of Libraries, he encouraged pupils to make use of the beautiful resource.

He reminded them of the immeasurable impact of books and reading to inspire the mind as well as the heart.

Mr Ó Ciaráin was honoured to be cutting the ribbon on such a valued resource.

He said: “What a pleasure to open this new Irish language library in Coláiste Chaitríona.

“It’s my first official duty as newly appointed CEO of Gael Linn, a national organisation founded in 1953.

“Gael Linn has had a long tradition of cooperation with St Catherine’s College here in Armagh across many of our schemes promoting the Irish language.

“I like what the author Neil Gaiman had to say regarding libraries, ‘Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one’.

“ As we say in Irish, guím rath agus bláth ar na daltaí agus ar an fhoireann a bhainfidh úsáid as an leabharlann álainn seo go ceann i bhfad.

“As a longstanding member of the Board of Governors here at St Catherine’s College, I am particularly pleased to stand in this beautiful space for learning and reflection with you here in Coláiste Chaitríona and to commend all who worked to bring the idea to fruition.”