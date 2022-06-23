Jill and Beth hit the heights in fundraiser

TWO local women have reached new heights in a bid to raise funding for a suicide prevention charirty.

Jill Nicholl and Beth Riddle have raised an incredible sum of £4223.92 in sponsorships, as well as a further £730.75 in Gift Aid for a charity skydive in aid of PIPS Hope & Support to mark the anniversary of the death of loving brother and father, Glen Henderson.

The jump had been in limbo since 2021, with weather conditions forcing it to be postponed numerous times, although donations from sponsors kept rolling in.

Jill finally completed her dive last month and said: “On behalf of the Henderson family we wish to thank our many friends, family and neighbours for their support in honouring and remembering Glen.

“As a family we very much wanted to support our local PIPS Hope and Support charity to ensure we are able to contribute towards the sustainability of such a valuable organisation as they work closely with those struggling with mental health as well as support for families bereaved by suicide.”

Jill also added that she’ll be tempted to join Beth when her own jump goes ahead in what they hope will be the very near future.

PIPS Hope & Support office manager, Dympna Maguire thanked Jill, Beth and their sponsors for their donation and the incredible impact they’ve had on suicide prevention and PIPS Hope and Support during their initiative.

“PIPS Hope and Support thank Jill, Beth, and all involved with raising this amazing sum for their effort in marking the anniversary of Glen and raising funds and awareness of our organisation and the work that we do.

“The monies donated will allow PIPS Hope and Support to continue providing immediate therapy to anyone within the community experiencing suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved through suicide.

“We wish Jill, Beth, and everyone else involved in the jump every success and look forward to working with them again in the future.”