Tayto Tandragee Soapbox Derby back on the road

IT’S back on the road! The Tayto Tandragee Soapbox Derby returns after a two year break due to Covid restrictions.

This year’s big event takes place on Saturday, June 25, with some willing - if slightly mad - daredevils getting set to hurtle down the famous Tandragee Hill not just once but three times in what is sure to be a night of thrills and, hopefully, not too many spills.

Sponsored by local firm Tayto, the event starts at 6.30pm (if you’re planning to attend, please note Market Street closes at 5pm).

The Soapbox Derby has been running since 2015 and has grown every year.

It started out with 1,500 spectators and has grown in popularity, attracting 7,500 or more visitors in 2019.

The small organising committee made up of 10 or 11 volunteers has been hard at work in preparation for the big event creating safety plans and other bureaucratic details.

Other local businesses have also been giving their support to the ever popular Tandragee event, as has Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The event raises funds for the Royal British Legion in Tandragee and a large crowd of spectators is expected for this landmark event.

If you would like to enter a cart contact Ronnie Thompson on 07833 944 789 but be quick as the deadline is imminent.

And don’t miss next week’s Ulster Gazette for full coverage of this fun event.