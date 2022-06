Police and family are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 13-year-old Reuben Kerr.

He was last seen at around 3.40am this morning in the Ballyoran area of Portadown.

Reuben is described as approx 5ft5, slim build with dark brown hair. He ws last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and trainers.

If you have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 164 of 29/06/22