Vehicles torched in Cladymore

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses after a number of vehicles were believed to be deliberately set on fire in Co Armagh in the early hours of this morning, Friday July 1.

Sergeant Walkingshaw said: “At approximately 2.15am, officers received and responded to a report of several cars on fire in the Gortcille area of Cladymore.

“Three vehicles were left completely destroyed, with heat damaged caused to a fourth. Frontal damage was also caused to three nearby houses in the area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, and extinguished the fires, which could have spread to the properties had it not been for their prompt response.

“Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the incident, which we are investigating as arson with intent to endanger life at this stage.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 138 of 01/07/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/