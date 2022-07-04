Police appeal

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises at the Eden Avenue area of Portadown on Thursday, June 30.

Sometime between 8:50am and just before 10:40am, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the area.

It was reported that a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 559 30/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/