Progress on school build welcomed

MOVES on a new build for Tandragee Junior High School have taken a step forward with a specialist team to study the feasibility of options for the project appointed.

School principal Mr Wayne Brown and the Board of Governors expressed their delight at the move.

In a statement the school said, “The Board of Governors now welcome reaching a significant milestone for the project with the appointment of Isherwood and Ellis Architects LLP, as the Integrated Consultant Team.

“The Team has commenced a Technical Feasibility Study to identify options to be considered for the project.”

On June 23, 2020 the Minister for Education announced the names of nine schools to advance in planning under the Department of Education’s Major Capital Programme.

The estimated overall cost is £156m, of which approximately £120m will be spent on construction.

The Board of Governors of Tandragee Junior High School is delighted that its school was included in that announcement.

A Project Steering Group has been established to direct the project through the initial development stage.

A number of potential sites for the new school have been identified.

It’s understood the new build will be capable of accommodating up to 300 pupils.

Late last year Education Minister Michelle McIlveen confirmed the procurement of the Integrated Consultant Team (ICT).

Minister McIlveen added: “Following appointment the ICT will be instructed to complete a technical feasibility study to explore options for the provision of accommodation and outside space for a school with an approved enrolment of 320 pupils.

“Two site searches have been commissioned from Land and Property Services to identify potential suitable sites for a new-build school.”

Local MLA Mr William Irwin welcomed progress on the project.

He said, “This is an important step forward in what will be a multi-million pound project in the area and represents a huge step forward in education provision in the general locality.

“I know that Tandragee Junior High School management will be delighted with the appointment of the Consultant Team and hopefully preparatory work can commence quickly on the detail of this exciting project.

“I look forward to further updates on this important investment in local education.”