Two charged following drugs seizure

DETECTIVES investigating the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms following a series of searches of vehicles and addresses in South Armagh and Markethill on Sunday (July 3) have charged two men to appear at court.

A 41 year old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of class B drugs, possession of class C drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of class C drugs with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting at Newry on Tuesday 5th July.

A 45 year old man has been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of class C drugs and is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Friday 29th July.

Two men aged 28 and 30 have been released pending further police enquiries and two women aged 31 and 59 have been released without charge.