Illegal drugs, cash and goods seized by police

POLICE seized £250,000 in suspected illegal drugs, cash and counterfeit products in the Newry area on Monday (July 4).

Area Commander for Newry, Mourne & Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “During the searches, we seized approximately £200,000 in both Class A and Class B suspected controlled drugs and counterfeit goods. A sum of £25,000 in cash and a quad bike were also seized during the proactive policing operation.”

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The Superintendent added, “This is another example of the determination of local police officers to remove drugs from our streets and to arrest and prosecute those who make their living by dealing drugs.

“The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented. Together we can stop it and I would appeal for anyone with any information about drug dealing in your local area to please pass this information to police, by calling 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

The seizure follows the recovery of £100,000 in cash, drugs and suspected firearms by police in Bessbrook on Sunday (July 3). It’s understood there is no connection between the seizures.