Aimee and Southern Regional College are highly commended

AIMEE Hughes, a student at St Catherine’s College, Armagh, has been highly commended in the Schools’ Learner of the Year category of Northern Ireland’s Open College Network (OCN) 2022 Learning Endeavour Awards.

So too was Daniele Linkeviciute from St Patrick’s College, Dungannon.

Southern Regional College also was highly commended in the Advanced Learning Through Innovation category.

The long-delayed ceremony, hosted by Denise Watson, was staged at Belfast’s Titanic Hotel where the awards and bursaries were handed over by former world boxing champion, Carl Frampton MBE.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the occasion, Martin Flynn, OCN NI’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The main awards took place virtually in April.

“But now that the Covid rules have changed, we couldn’t wait to get everyone in a room and show our appreciation of their efforts in person.

“The learners we honoured have shown real grit and determination in getting their OCN qualifications despite the challenging times we all find ourselves in.

“Our highly commended recipients and winners were given their awards and bursary cheques by boxing legend, Carl Frampton, who is the perfect role model for what can be achieved by hard work.”

The now-retired boxer, said, “There is no doubt that the young people and organisations deserved their time to shine, and I would like to say very well done to everyone who achieved highly commended status or who won their categories.

“It was a genuine pleasure to meet everyone and hear about their education journeys and I wish everyone the best for the future.”