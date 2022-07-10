WATCH: Orangemen parade through Armagh City

Brethren from Armagh District LOL No 5 paraded through the streets of this evening.

They were taking part in their annual church parade, which began at Armagh Orange Hall.

The parade made its way from Mall East to Gaol Square, Barrack Street, Scotch Street, Market Street and Upper English Street, before finishing at Armagh Methodist Church on Abbey Street.

Around 200 participants were expected to take part in the parade with Killeen Pipe Band providing the musical accompaniment.

Press play to watch footage of the parade making its way onto Scotch Street.