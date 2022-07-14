Saving the planet in a modest way at library

Armagh Robinson Library and No 5 Vicars’ Hill have completed a project, called ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’ as their contribution to raise awareness of the climate emergency and to increase sustainability.

This has been achieved, firstly by the replacement of lighting with LED lights in the Library building, followed by the development of the garden of the 250-year-old former Registry at No 5 Vicars’ Hill.

For the garden part of the project, the Library’s eighteenth-century book collection was consulted on gardens and plants, ensuring that the planting would be beneficial to wildlife and would include scented plants for human visitors to enjoy too.

Flowerbeds were created, using recycled field stones as edging and a wooden fence installed, behind which a wildflower garden has been planted.

The project was made possible thanks to a grant from the Northern Ireland Museums Council through the Museums Challenge Climate Change Grant programme, funded by the Department for Communities Climate Change Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Library’s Assistant Keeper, Carol Conlin, said, “We wish to thank our funder and all the contractors who have worked with us on this project.

“We in Armagh Robinson Library and No 5 Vicars’ Hill are keen to protect the planet in effective if modest ways. Shrubs and plants were chosen with care, blending eighteenth century planting with twenty-first century environmental knowledge.

“We hope that our visitors will enjoy the garden as part of their visit to No 5 and will see that we are using natural resources with respect.”

The project was launched with the help of members of Dementia NI’s Armagh Empowerment Support Group. Also present was the new Director of the Northern Ireland Museums Council, Dr Johnathan Dalzell.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Johnathan said, “NIMC is delighted to support the ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’ project at Armagh Robinson Library and No 5 Vicars’ Hill.

“It is fantastic to see the wealth of knowledge in the Library’s botanical book collection reflected in the new flowerbeds, which have already begun to attract bees and birds.

“The focus on sustainable construction practices, and internal fitting of energy efficient lighting also point to practical interventions that support climate mitigation efforts, underpinning community engagement and education programmes.”