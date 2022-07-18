Concern over safety at quarry

A LIFE ring placed at the disused Navan quarry has been taken down by vandals just days after it was placed there,

And as temperatures soared over the weekend concerns were expressed over people partying and swimming at the quarry, where there has already been a number of fatalities (including the tragic death of Keith Kelly in the area in April this year).

Last week a total of eight life rings were placed at the quarry by pressure group Drain The Navan Quarry.

But at some point over the weekend one poster to the group reported one of the life rings had been taken down and the safety rope was stolen.

Expressing their frustration the said , “We are trying to save lives and here we have that equipment stolen after two days of it being installed, And to have people swimming and partying in the quarry area is just mind blowingly stupid.”

