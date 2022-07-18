County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge cheque presentations

THE County Grand Master, Rt Wor Bro Denis Watson, and County Grand Secretary, Wor Bro Roger Gardiner, recently presented cheques to Air Ambulance NI and St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, each for £1,350, this being the collection from the recent County NI Centenary and Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service.

The County Officers also presented the Dean of Armagh, Very Rev Shane Forster with copies of the Grand Lodge Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bible for himself and the Archbishop of Armagh, Most Rev John McDowell.