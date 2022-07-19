Tandragee's oldest resident passes away

TANDRAGEE'S oldest citizen Tommy Vennard has passed away peacefully, aged 102.

Tommy, who lived at Tullyhue Park in the town, will be buried today (Tuesday, July 19) in Ballymore parish church, Tandragee.

He was the father of 10 children and is predeceased by his wife Peggy.

Tommy was an ex-serviceman who served in the Second World War.

He was the much loved father of Abraham, Stuart, Margaret, Thomas, Edward, Cheryl, Marlene, Samuel and the late Jim and Sylvia. A dear father-in-law, devoted grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

House strictly private.

Funeral service in Ballymore Parish Church, Tandragee on Tuesday at 3.00pm, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk.

Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.