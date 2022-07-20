Former Bessbrook man dies on holiday

TRIBUTE has been paid to a former Bessbrook man who passed away following a tragic accident in Spain.

David Hanna, 53, is reported to have died after fainting while swimming in the pool of the four-star Globales Palmanova Hotel in Majorca.

According to reports police and paramedics tried to revive him when they reached the scene and took over from lifeguards, but were unable to save him.

Originally from the Bessbrook area, David and his family had moved to the Rathfriland area a number of years ago.

A resident of Ashleigh Meadows, off the Loughbrickland Road, David's sudden passing comes a few months following that of his father, Billy, who died in February this year.

Paying tribute Mr Hanna’s daughter Rachel said on social media last Monday, “My heart is in a million pieces and I can’t believe I’m writing this post.

“Yesterday on the first day of my dad’s well deserved holiday in Majorca, he passed away due to a tragic accident.

“Sophie, Jake & I’s hearts are completely broken. We couldn’t have asked for a better dad and bestfriend rolled into one. Anyone who knew my dad knows how amazing he truly was and he will be missed by so many.

“My heart hurts so much and I still can’t believe this has happened it doesn’t feel real.

“We love you so much Dad, forever and always - Rest In Peace - our angel.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart expressed her shock at the tragedy, “Devastating news for the Hanna family on the tragic passing of David.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with the family and friends of David.

“What a difficult time for them all as they come to terms with this untimely and difficult death.”