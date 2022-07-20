Local students join CAFRE graduation celebrations

A NUMBER of local students were present recently to reap the rewards of their hard work and efforts as Greenmount Campus of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) gathered for a graduation ceremony to celebrate achievements.

This summer ceremony celebrated Honour’s Degree, Foundation Degree and Work-based Diploma students.

Greenmount has a long history of serving the Northern Ireland Agri-Food Industry in producing high calibre agriculture graduates. Invited guests, proud families and friends joined together as this tradition continued, celebrating the Class of 2022.

At the ceremony Katrina Godfrey, Permanent Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) welcomed and introduced the platform party.

The platform party included guest speaker David Brown, President Ulster Farmers’ Union; Professor David Hassan, Associate Dean Development and Partnerships, Ulster University;ProfessorNigel Scollan, GRI Director, School of Biological Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast; Minister Edwin Poots, MLA; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director and Manus McHenry, Head of Agriculture Education.

ProfessorNigel Scollan was present to help celebrate the two years of study the BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology students spend at Greenmount Campus, their degrees will be conferred at Queen’s University Belfast. Professor Hassan conferred Degrees to the BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture and the Foundation DegreeAgriculture and Technology students. David Brown presented Work-based agriculture awards.

In his address to the students, Manus McHenry was especially pleased to congratulate the first group of students to graduate with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture, validated by Ulster University. This degree launched in 2021, with 32 students enrolling in first year and 18 students enrolling in final year having completing Foundation Degree studies. Dearbhle Mc Laughlin and Nicola Mitchell were congratulated on achieving First Class Honours!

Mr McHenry also welcomed the BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology students. This course is a Queen’s University Honours Degree delivered in partnership with CAFRE. With 35 students completing their degree this year CAFRE were delighted that most of the class attended to celebrate the two years of their studies undertaken at Greenmount Campus.

Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology students Chloe Alexander, Daniel Fulton, William Hendry and Elisha Mc Nama received special mention, all achieving Distinction awards.

Apprenticeship and Work-based Diploma, Level 4 student, Laura Houston, Level 3 student, Andrew Savage and Level 2 student Samuel McIlroy were congratulated on achieving top of their respective courses. Their achievement of studying while working was commended.

At the ceremony 35 poultry business owners were recognised having successfully completed the Level 3 Work-based Diploma in Agriculture - Poultry Production.

After the ceremony guests enjoyed the sunshine in the glorious Greenmount gardens where ice-cream, produced by CAFRE’s food students was served.

Applications can be made for CAFRE courses starting in September 2022. Course and contact details can be found at www.cafre.ac.uk. Follow DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.