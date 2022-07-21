Motorcylist in 'serious condition' after crash

POLICE have issued an appeal for information following a road traffic collision, which has left a young motorcyclist in a serious condition in hospital.

The collision happened last night (Wednesday, July 20) on the Bessbrook Road, Mountnorris, which has left a young motorcyclist in a serious condition in hospital.

Sergeant Lawson said: “At approximately 8.25pm we received a report that a motorcycle and a tractor had been involved in a collision.

“The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene for his injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1777 of 20/07/22”.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.