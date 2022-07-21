Recycling centres closing this afternoon

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has said two of its recycling centres are to close this afternoon.

Taking to social media, a Council spokesperson confirmed both Tandragee and Keady Recycling Centres are to be closed due to “operational requirements” on the afternoon of Thursday, July 21.

“Tandragee and Keady Recycling Centre will be temporarily closed to the public on Thursday, July 21 from 2pm to 5pm due to operational requirements,” said the council spokesperson.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

