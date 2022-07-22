Anti-social warning

YOUNG people trespassing at an old disused mill building in Tandragee is a recipe for disaster, DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson has warned .

Young people have been engaging in antisocial behaviour in and around the old mill located on the Glebe Hill road in the town which is causing concern for residents living close by.

The Fire Service has had to be called on a number of occasions after fires were lit within the grounds of the property something and Alderman Wilson has urged young people to stop this activity.

He stated, “I have spoken to Police about this a number of times and I know that from the owners perspective they have done a lot of repeated work on securing the perimeter of the property.

“It is of course private property and young people should stay out of the buildings and the grounds surrounding it.”

He added. “Lighting fires on private property and especially with it being so hot and dry lately really is a recipe for disaster and it is vital that people stay out of this derelict building at all times.

“Old buildings can be dangerous places and they are closed off for a reason and that reason is to dissuade anyone from entering them.”

He concluded, “I will continue to be in contact with local residents and the PSNI on this issue and I would again urge those involved in this type of reckless behaviour to desist immediately.”