Loughgall's big 'Secret Gardens' weekend raises around £6,000 to boost good causes

AROUND £6,000 has been raised for good causes in Loughgall’s groundbreaking ‘Secret Gardens’ weekend.

To thank those who opened their gardens, Loughgall and District Improvement Association (LADIA) held a supper on July 6 in the Loughgall WI Hall for all participants.

Cheques representing the proceeds of ticket sales were presented to two of the main beneficiaries.

Lynn Cowan, fundraiser for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust, thanked the organisers for their generous donation and said it would go towards supporting the families of children in Northern Ireland who are born with heart disease.

Wendy George, representing Loughgall Parish Church, said they would put their donation towards their Building Fund. The church building had recently had major repairs to its roof.

Funds had also been raised for various causes by selling refreshments and at stalls selling plants, books, crafts, wood turnings and other items.

The Secret Gardens event had taken place on June 18 and 19.

John Faulkner, on behalf of the organising group within LADIA, estimated that well over 800 visitors had been welcomed to 24 gardens in the village over the weekend. Feedback had been extremely positive from visitors.

Even more revealing, perhaps, was the response of residents: the overwhelming view was that it had been a great way to bring people together in a joint project.

“After the gloom of the Covid period, it had been exhilarating to take part in a joint project which had so many benefits both to the village and its residents, and to the wider community, he said.

Other members of the organising group were Mary Walker, Kathleen Orr, Heather Coulter and Gillian Faulkner.

To conclude the proceedings, Arnold Hatch, Chairperson of LADIA, praised them for arranging such a successful event. He also thanked everyone else who taken part by opening their garden, selling tickets and helping to spread the word.