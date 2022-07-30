How to report issues of anti-social behaviour?

THERE are many different types of anti-social behaviour (ASB), ranging from noise and stray dogs to assault and hate crime.

And, there are also a number of different organisations to report ASB to – so it is vitally important that if you are experiencing any form of ASB, you know how to report it, and who to report it to.

Some instances of serious ASB where someone is in immediate danger will require a 999 call while other non-emergency incidents should call the 101 number.

There are also a number of other agencies involved in dealing with ASB, so depending on what is happening, your point of call may be the council, the Housing Executive or even the Health and Social Care Trust.

“It can often be hard to know who is the best agency to contact if you are experiencing anti-social behaviour, because there is such a wide range of issues that fall under ASB,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

“So we have put together a very helpful guide to help you quickly find out the appropriate point of contact which will in turn ensure that you receive the best guidance and help.”

This helpful guide can be found by clicking this link: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/reporting-anti-social-behaviour/

Basic details for reporting:

If you require emergency assistance or someone is in danger: call 999.

If a crime is being committed, such as intimidation, theft, drug use, hate crime, drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, call 101.

Reports can also be made on-line to PSNI by visiting www.psni.police.uk or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are suffering with noise nuisance, fly posting, dog issues including fouling, litter, abandoned vehicles, disputes about high hedges or illegal dumping, call Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 0300 0300 900 and ask for the Environmental Health department or email info@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

If you are experiencing ASB, tenant issues in NI Housing Executive property or homeless after hours, contact NIHE. During office hours: 03448 920 900. Out of hours: 03448 920 908. Out of hours for customers with hearing difficulties: 18001 03448 920 908

If you have concerns about ASB in parks and open spaces owned by Council, email groundworks@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

If you have any concerns regarding children, older people or those with a mental illness, contact Southern Health and Social Care Trust. During office hours (children): 028 37 567 100 (adults): 028 37 564 423. Out of hours (children and adults): 028 95 049 999.

For graffiti that is racist, sectarian or of an offensive nature, contact the Policing and Community Safety Partnership on 0300 0300 900 or pcsp@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk