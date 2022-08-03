Suspected car thief extradited

A 39-year-old man was extradited from France to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, August 3, by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Extradition Department working in conjunction with the National Crime Agency.

The man was arrested in France by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant issued in relation to a number of offences relating to keyless car thefts in Northern Ireland.

Chief Inspector Fox said: “This arrest shows our determination and commitment to work with international law enforcement partners to ensure wanted fugitives are tracked down, apprehended and brought to justice.”

It’s understood the man was charged in May 2020 in respect of a number of offences including conspiracy to steal, going equipped to steal and handling stolen goods in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area. He breached Crown Court bail and was apprehended in France.