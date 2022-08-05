Milford left saddened by Stephen's passing

THE founding chairman of Milford Community Development Association has passed away.

Mr Stephen Hyde was a lifelong member of the association who enthusiastically supported community development in the area.

A spokesperson for the association said, “It is with great sadness that Milford Community Development Association report the death of their founding Chairman and lifelong member, Stephen Hyde.

“Stephen was enthusiastic about developing community initiatives in his beloved Milford and played a key role in promoting community programmes down through the past 20+ years.

“We extend our sincere sympathises to his wife Kathleen, his mother Mrs Muriel Hyde, his sister Vanessa and the entire family circle.”

A family notice stated Mr Hyde had passed away on August 3rd, peacefully at his home, Ivy Lodge, Hill Street, Milford, Armagh.

He was the much loved husband of Kathleen, loving son of Muriel and the late Cyril, dearly loved brother of Vanessa, brother-in-law of Kenneth and dear uncle of Lynn, Alison, Elaine and Ruth.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 1.00pm, to St Mary’s Parish Church, Aghavilly for service, followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for N.I. Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh, BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk.

Lovingly remembered by his wife and all the family circle.