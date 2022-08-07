New creche and nursery plan at former Armagh call centre

PLANS are in place to bring a crèche, day nursery and after school club to the site of a former call centre in Armagh.

A planning application lodged by MBA Planning Ltd on behalf of applicant, the Little Orchard Nursery Ltd, is seeking to ‘part convert’ the building.

It would lead to the creation of the crèche, day nursery and after school club, while also introducing outdoor recreation space. The significant project also involves provision of new window and door openings to the rear of the Formation Works, at 2 Edenaveys Industrial Estate, Armagh.

The application form notes the 962 sq metre site was formerly a kitchen - for use by the call centre - and a first floor store. As the application is for a change of use, surface water will be disposed of from the existing in the same way it currently is and foul sewage via the mains.

According to a supporting statement submitted alongside the application, the nursery is a joint venture between the building’s landlord, Portbannis Ltd, and a local child care provider who will operate the facility.

It is stated that the proposal will “generate employment for 51 staff over a range of full and part time roles” and the £600,000 fit-out will create 41 construction jobs.

The statement also goes on to suggest the project will, once operational, result in a net contribution of £30,000 in rates to ABC Council.

Noting the need for such a facility in the area, it is pointed out there are currently three comparable crèche facilities in Armagh, and the proposed tenant is aware “parents are choosing to bypass the existing provision in the city and use the facilities in the next settlements to avoid travelling through traffic congestion”.

It also explains that each of the children’s rooms will have its own access into a new area of outdoor recreation space and this will result in the creation of four new double doorway openings along the rear elevation. Operating weekly between 7.30am and 6pm, the facility will provide two baby and cot rooms; two toddler rooms with toilet provision; one pre-school room with toilet provision; one after school room with toilet provision; a sensory room and other ancillary accommodation including a staff room, kitchen, reception and stores.

On the first floor, a 270 sq metre area will be used as an interactive space by all age groups.

The nursery will be able to accommodate 110 children, and if it is filled it is estimated there will be a total of 33 people walking from and to the site on a daily basis, two cyclists; 48 cars; 66 car passengers; two taxis and two buses.

The peak time for these journeys will be between 8am and 9am and 5pm and 6pm, and the statement notes the parking requirement for the new facility is less than that current provided on site.

The application’s neighbour consultation period will expire on Tuesday, August 2 and its standard consultation period on Monday, August 8. The application will be advertised until Friday, August 12.