A laugh which meant Beverley was heard before she was seen

ONE of County Armagh Golf Club’s most popular lady members has died.

Florence Beverley Hynes was 85 and up until the debilitation caused by arthritis – and, more recently, sciatica – curtailed her participation in the sport she loved, she was active on the fairways and greens of the Newry Road course where her involvement in the Sequoias Society gave her a lot of pleasure.

Born on October 22, 1936, Beverley was the only child of Florence and Ernest Downey. Together the family of three lived at 20 Seagoe Park, Portadown.

As committed members of Thomas Street Methodist Church, her parents ensured she was educated at Thomas Street School, rather than Seagoe PS or Edenderry PS, both of which were closer to the family home.

With Seagoe having been ‘a Church of Ireland school’ and Edenderry ‘Presbyterian’, their decision was typical of many parents of earlier generations.

Following her school career, the early part of which was during World War II, Beverley proceeded to work in a variety of jobs. Her many different roles included having served as secretary of Killicomaine Intermediate [now Juniour High] School.

She also worked for the GNR (Great Northern Railway) in the Traffic Manager’s office, the telephone exchange and the youth employment office in the Edenderry area of Portadown. In each of these roles she applied herself fully, always working to the best of her considerable ability.

In 1953, Beverley met Joe Hynes who, like her, lived in Seagoe Park. The couple were married on July 9, 1960.

Their wedding, of course, took place in Thomas Street Methodist Church where, 62 years and one day later – July 10, 2022 - her funeral service was conducted by Rev Darrin Thompson, one of Irish Methodism’s youngest ministers.

They had a happily married life together, which included both enjoying playing golf in Armagh, travelling from their long-time home in Ulsterville Park, Portadown, to do so.

As with Beverley’s Thomas Street School experience, this involved ignoring the closer options of the Carrickblacker (Portadown GC) and Tandagree GC courses.

Joe explained, “My father was the head gardener at the Archbishop’s Palace in Armagh, so when I was growing up we lived in the Gate House.

“At that time, golf was the preserve of the well-to-do professional people, rather than the likes of us. But I always said that if ever I came to play golf, it would be at County Armagh. That’s how Beverley and I came to be members all those years ago.”

As a couple they also did a lot of happy travelling together, not least because of their involvement in Junior Chamber of Commerce at local, Northern Ireland and UK levels.

Joe said, “It’s when two people are travelling together, as we often were, that they really get to know each other, and that certainly was true in our case.”

They also enjoyed trips closer to home, with Rosapenna in Co Donegal a favourite area to which they retreated for a more leisurely pace of life as well as a change of scenery.

At her funeral, Rev Thompson told the Thomas Street congregation, “Beverley has been described as a kind woman, who loved her nieces and nephews. And I’ve been told she was famous for her laugh which could be heard across the golf course. She was heard before she was seen, I’m reliably informed.”

He added, “Beverley passed away from this world on Wednesday, July 6 at 7.45pm in Craigavon Area Hospital. She will be sorely missed.”

The hymns at her funeral service were ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Abide With Me’. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made payable to Arthritis Care c/o Alan Wray & Co Funeral Directors, The Old Meeting House, 24 Portmore Street, Prtadown BT63 3NG.