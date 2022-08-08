Charles Wood Festival all set to return to Armagh even bigger and better than ever!

THE Charles Wood Festival is back this year with a packed programme of live events, bigger and better than ever!

The Festival runs from Sunday August 21, until Sunday, August 28 and will be filled with top-quality music, worship and performance.

Musical jewels to match Armagh’s sacred spaces include celebrations to mark Vaughan Williams’ 150th anniversary, Bach at Twilight performed by the Australian organist Tristan Russcher and Choral Evensong broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

The opening concert on Sunday, August 21, features acclaimed chamber choir Cappella Caeciliana, performing alongside the exhilarating local ensemble, Insieme Brass, in the glorious setting of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral – it’s sure to be an unmissable start to the Festival week.

Education takes centre stage on Monday, August 22, with a training day for primary school choir directors.

The course will be led by Dr Aisling Kenny and Judith Gannon, two of Ireland’s leading choir trainers.

This is a unique opportunity for teachers to improve their choir training skills and conducting confidence.

Bob Chilcott makes his first visit to the Festival on Wednesday, August 24, for a Come and Sing event in St Mark’s Parish Church, open to singers of all ages and abilities.

Bob is widely regarded as one of the finest choral composers and conductors working today, and as a former member of the King’s Singers and Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Singers he’ll have plenty of stories to share.

On Saturday, August 27, the Charles Wood Singers perform popular Irish folk songs for care home residents across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area, as well as taking part in an outdoor event onArmagh’s historic Mall.

Vocal masterclasses and singing lessons are on offer all week from exceptional Vocal Coach Paul Farrington, and on Thursday, August 25, there is a special virtual showcase event featuring members of the Charles Wood Girls’ Choir.

With a fantastic mix of indoor, outdoor, in-person and digital events, it provides more choice than ever before.

Full details, including how to book, are available atwww.charleswoodsummerschool.org.