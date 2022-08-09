Armagh Art Club 1962-2022: Celebrating 60 Years Hidden Gems in City

ARMAGH Art Club have just completed their Birthday Project, to mark their 60th year.

It is a superb set of montages, made up of 60 original paintings of Armagh’s Hidden, Small Architectural Gems and assembled into two huge Georgian window representations, each pane being a painting. At the outset the vision was to have every club member contribute a painted canvas panel to a huge montage, forming a set of Georgian windows and creating a large, professional, and beautiful montage of 60 paintings for their 60th birthday, with the intent to find a permanent home for the finished piece on council property.

The club members had hoped that this project would be well received by the local community, but they were astonished by the huge wave of enthusiasm with which the final pieces have been met.

Where to see the Works

The Exhibits were completed in June and have gone up on display temporarily in Benburb Priory along with the club’s annual summer exhibition at the Priory, from now until the end of September (Yes, Benburb is in county Tyrone but from the start of the club there have always been many members from Tyrone - also from Down, Antrim and Fermanagh!!).

Benburb Priory is a great place to visit on any given day. Visitors can choose to enjoy a tour of the Library and Museum which houses unique book collections dating back to the 17th Century, or simply enjoy a family stroll around the historic Benburb Castle or walkways along the Blackwater River and Benburb Valley Park. The Stables Coffee Shop is open daily and offers a space of relaxation to enjoy rich ground coffees, a selection of teas and serving seasonal food in the great outdoors of the beautiful Stables Courtyard. All are located within the Priory’s 100-acre estate with free parking available. What with the chance to see the Art Club’s Birthday Projects and the current exhibition of 60 odd paintings by members, which are of an exceptionally high standard this year and well worth a visit, and Benburb’s own attractions, this is definitely worth a visit. All is free entry too!

More about the Club

2022 is a huge year for Armagh Art Club, as it marks 60 years since it was founded. It was formed in 1962 by enthusiasts attending an evening class under the guidance of the art teacher Peter Mc Girr. The members today are as proud and delighted with their club as ever and strive to always meet the highest standards.

With mixed ability membership, the sessions are never dull, each one learning something from the other.

With expert tutors the club members have progressed in the techniques and theory of Art. The members meet on the first and third Saturday of every month and they are currently based in their room at Armagh Harps’ wonderful new clubhouse.

The Art Club also has a very healthy social side, arranging painting trips in Ireland, Spain or wherever the members decide.

“I love this wee club,” is a frequently heard comment, made by new members who discover that what they’ve happened into is a magic place where the members are united by a common interest in all things artistic and they are carried along on a wave of enthusiasm to develop their work, while having lots of fun and forging new friendships.

The birthday year 2022 was initially marked by the club’s Spring exhibition in the Market Place Theatre.

With virtually every member a fan of Vincent van Gogh, the theme of ‘Paintings with a Vincent van Gogh influence’ proved extremely popular and challenging and the resulting exhibition was a group of original, interesting and beautiful works.

Later in the autumn, the Birthday Year will be marked by a Mayoral reception for members at the Palace Demesne. ABC Council have very kindly agreed to host this reception for the club, as the only structured art club in any of the three council areas. Then the year will be closed by the club’s very popular winter exhibition in November/December, in the Armagh County Museum, where the paintings are beautifully displayed in the fine art gallery there.

The club host a lively facebook page to keep members updated and can be contacted by private messaging on it.