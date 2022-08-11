Missing person: Appeal to help find Amira

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager, 16-year-old Amira Shamseldin, from Killyleagh.

Amira was last seen yesterday morning (Wednesday, August 10) in Killyleagh, Co Down, at around 8.20am.

She is described as being approximately 5 ft 10 ins in height, of slim build, with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

Amira was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.

She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.

If you have any information in relation to Amira's whereabouts, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 687 of 10/08/22.