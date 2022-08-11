Strike on again

ARMAGH, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers are set to take strike action on Monday (August 15), after last gasp talks to resolve a dispute with management failed.

Around 1,000 council staff will take part in the walk-out with unions and management at loggergheads over pay and conditions.

The action had been due to start yesterday (Wednesday) but last gasp talks had led to that action being postponed (as reported in this week's Ulster Gazette).

With the talks, facilitated by the Labour Relations Agency (LRA), failing to reach agreement unions have said strike action will be taken on Monday.

Expressing its disappointment at the move a council spokesperson said: “"Council is disappointed that despite providing a further enhanced offer of an organisational wide pay and grading review, reinforcing commitment to addressing issues of assimilating staff to new structures, and an offer of £1,400 to all staff, spread across two £700 payments in 2022/23, equating to a £2.3 million additional payment to staff; on top of a national pay award for £1,925 per year going forward for all staff, that this has been rejected by the Trade Unions”.

Members from all three trade unions within the council - GMB, NIPSA and Unite - will be involved in the walk-out.

The unions said: "JTUS were extremely disappointed that management choose not to grasp the opportunity given by the deferral of industrial action. Management came to the LRA with no improved offers and promises of addressing harmonising issues.

"We have asked management to address the serious and real cost-of-living crisis being faced by our members.

"We sought and proposed reasonable and varied solutions. This included incremental progression for all grades of staff and one-off payments to alleviate the immediate hardship staff are facing.

"Other councils and the private sector are offering these payments and solutions, yet the council rich in reserves and capital are leaving their staff to suffer."

The statement added: "It is a pay equality issue.

"We are just asking for some recognition of our members' contribution since the establishment of the new council."

Further strike action and action short of strike will continue over the following four weeks.