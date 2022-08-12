Shock at sudden passing of well respected Armagh businessman

TONY Hughes, a well-known and popular figure in the Armagh business community has passed away.

Mr Hughes died suddenly yesterday (Thursday).

Tributes have poured in from across the Armagh community and further afield with Mr Hughes described as a ‘legend’ and praised for his generosity.

Mr Hughes ran Toni’s Bar and Grill and Hughes’ Bar in the city.

He also launched The Parkland at Armagh County Golf Club last year.

Among those paying tribute was Armagh Men’s Shed who said: “The lads in the Mens shed are saddened to learn of the passing of our neighbour Tony Hughes, owner of Toni’s Bar and Grill.

“He was so supportive of our shed, with regular discounted meals and was always offering his support to our cooking initiatives. He will be sadly missed by all at the Shambles.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann- his like will never be seen again.”

The Barber SRSB of Lower English St Armagh said: “Very, very shocked isn’t the word for it... to hear tonight of the sudden passing of Tony Hughes. I would say there’s not too many who didn’t know him.

“I could write all night about him but I’ll keep it brief. From the first time he came in the early 80s to the Hilltop to show us his white Vespa 150 super if I remember right!

“He was a fellow mate over the years a Mod, a Gent, the reason for many a great band coming to town (The Northern Bar) to present times… and nowadays and a member of our present day Armagh City Scooter Club and a neighbour at The Shambles. (Toni’s Bar and Grill & Viva) RIP Tony x

“My condolences to his wife Wendy, his family, family circle and anyone who knew him. X”

Musician Martin Rafferty said: “Absolutely shocked to hear the news of the sudden passing tonight of Armagh legend Tony Hughes.

“I first met Tony when we played our first gigs in their family run bar ‘Hughes’ back when I was 15 years old.

“Down the line we then became business neighbours, as his bar and restaurant were next door to our music school.

“Tony was big into live music and big into making Armagh City a better place for all.

“He’ll be sorely missed .”

A true ambassador for Armagh, Mr Hughes gave many musicians their first gigs at his various hospitality venues.

Mr Hughes was also a keen supporter of charity fundraisers in aid of orphan children in Belarus hosting a fundraising launch in 2019 and donating generously to their appeals.

Funeral details to be announced.