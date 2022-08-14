Sectarian scrawling condemned

SECTARIAN scrawling on a south Armagh road has been described as ‘a very sinister development’.

Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor has condemned the appearance of the graffiti on the Markethill Road, Newtownhamilton.

The graffiti spells out ‘APAT - All Prods Ar (sic) Targets’.

Councillor Taylor said: “The appearance of sectarian graffiti on the Markethill Road, Newtownhamilton targeting the local Protestant community is an extremely concerning and very sinister development.

“The perpetrators of this disgusting act have no place in any civilised society and this action should be roundly condemned by everybody.

“Its appearance has obviously caused genuine concern within the local community and I have spoken to the Police on the matter asking them to fully investigate this hate crime.

!I have also asked for the graffiti to be removed as a matter of urgency.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to report it to the Police immediately.”