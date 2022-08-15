Donna's tours attracting visitors and locals alike

THEY say familiarity breeds contempt and whoever they are, those who say that are right.

It's not a deliberate action. It's not even a conscious decision. It is, however, a fact that we become blasé as a result of being accustomed to that which surrounds us.

In 'My Sister's Keeper', acclaimed American writer Jodi Picoult slipped in this gem: “And yet, when you least expect it, one day you open your eyes and there is an unfamiliar turn-off, a vantage point that wasn't there before, and you have to stop and wonder if maybe this landmark isn't new at all, but rather something you have missed all along.”

And photograper, Tirney Gearon, noted, “Even in the familiar there can be surprise and wonder.”

Those are facts of which Armagh City tour guide Donna Fox is now well aware, for whilst she had a fair idea of what the reaction of overseas visitors was likely to be, she admits that the response of native Armachians continues to surprise – and delight – her.

In the recent past those she has guided around the Cathedral City's streets and sights have included visitors from France, Australia, America and Spain. Interestingly, in almost every case, there has been a local link.

Speaking to the Gazette ahead of Thursday morning's 90-minute walk with a Spanish family, she explained, “The father, who is originally from Armagh, went to Spain to teach English, maybe 30 years ago. He has brought his family here on holiday to see where he grew up, so this morning they're going on the guided tour.

“Last week I had French people, and again there was a local link. Thirty years earlier there had been a school exchange, so the Armagh woman who had been on that brought her French friends on the tour to see where she lived.

“The Austrlians, the Americans – nearly all of them have local connections.”

Invariably the reaction of visitors is highly favourable and appreciative of what most of us take for granted.

In Donna's words: “They love it. They love the fact that Armagh is so compact. They love its architecture – and not onl the buildings but also the stonework, much of which is local limestone. There's much less red brick here than you'd find in Belfast, for example,” she highlights. “They love that Drumarg Conglomerate, which is unique, or that Armagh Marble at the steps up by the theatre.”

She described a tour as being an overview to give people a taster for what they can explore more fully for themselves after the 90 minutes are up.

“I talk about old buildings, modern buildings, people from Armagh or associated with it over the centuries – Brian Boru, Macha, St Patrick, of course, and Archbishop Robinson who was responsible for so much of the architecture.

“The Robinson Library is named after him and it contains one of the most fascinating collections of ancient books and documents in Ireland. And I talk about our local artist Brian Vallely, too.

“People also love the Angel and Gargoyle Trail,” she stressed. “I suppose that's because they love stories. They can't always remember dates and statistics, but they don't forget an interesting story.”

The Ulster Architectural Society cites Armagh's Charlemont Place as being one of the best examples of Georgian Irish architecture, so that always arouses interest. So, too, the fact that The Mall was a racecourse.

“We start at the museum and there's a photograph there of The Mall, taken in 1958, when it was flooded,” Donna said. “There's people rowing on it, so they're always intrigued to see that – particularly when we then step out the door and they see this wonderful grass area in front of them.”

The high point – literally and figuratively – is at the top of Abbey Street from where the city below can be viewed.

“Just outside the Crypt Door of the cathedral is a really good viewing point,” Donna divulged. “The overview is wonderful; you can see The Mall where the tour started, all the trees, the courthouse, the gaol. It's lovely.”

She continued, “People love the Market House as well, and they're always fascinated to find out that although the upper floor was added in 1815 – almost 100 years after the original building – the standard of the work was so good that you really can't tell it was ever any different.”

In the course of a recent private tour she conducted for a group of Americans who were staying at Blackwell House, she brought them to the Gathering Rooms at 4 Vicars Hill for coffee and a scone.

“When they walked in and saw it, they used said it was 'awesome',” she shared. “They couldn't believe it; they said it was just like stepping into somebody's house for a cup of tea.”

She went on, “People always remark on Castle Street, too. They think it's lovely, so they're amazed when I tell them that it was to have been demolished and, having escaped that fate, it then won an award in 1995.

“The Cathedral Gardens are another big hit with visitors,”she added. “When people walk in there, very often you'll just hear them gasp, 'Oh, this is beautiful!' Because it's such a hidden gem, whe you see it, that's totally unexpected.”

The route is changed each year in the hope of attracting previous visitors to return. But another fascinating fact is that locals also find the experience of investigating their home tpatch to be such an uplifting experience.

“People from Armagh say things like, 'I never knew about those miniature sculptures', or 'I never knew there was a piece of artwork outside the Market House',” Donna pointed out.

(The piece in question is 'Market Days and Fair Days' by Eleanor Wheeler).

“When I stop there, people say, 'I've walked past that so many times and didn't even notice it'. So by bringing these things to their attention, hopefully we're bringing them to life. That's important, because some of the public art here has no plaque on it, so people either don't know it's there or, if they do, they don't understand what it's about.

“But, like I said, people love stories, so we tell quirky stories and sad ones, too; we touch on the Armagh railway disaster, for example.

“Every tour is a bit different and every guide has his or her own personality. I work with a small team and we don't have a script. Okay, the basis of what we're going to tell people is there, but you're not reading from it.

“You're free to emphasise the bits you like best and the fact that you're also adjusting to your audience each time and ad-libbing a bit means that no two of your own tours - never mind anybody else's – will be exactly the same.

“It depends on where people are from, their ages, what level of interaction they want, and whether there young children in the group. If there are, it's important that they don't become bored. They're more likely to be interested in 'horrible histories', so you have to be adaptable!”

One of the things on which overseas visitors comment is the friendliness of locals; they often comment on the number of people to say hello to the tour guides. And if Donna notices rubbish or grafitti in the course of her tour, she alerts the council to any such eyesores. Another plus.

At the outset, participants are encouraged to ask questions. And often, at the end of the tour, people are keen to pick up on some particular point made during the previous 90 minutes.

“Quite often locals will share stories and information with us,” Donna said. “They'll maybe tell you something of which you'd been unaware and if I ask, 'Do you mind if I include that in future tours?' they'll usually say, 'No, not at all.' So we're learning new things from each other all the time.”

On Sunday, August 1 her tourists included three generations of women from one family – mother, three daughters and a granddaughter. The matriarch still lives locally, but the others have moved away.

“We talked about Lennox's, which sadly is no more,” Donna recalled. “The mum used to bring her daughters there to get their school uniforms, so it was just a wee step back in time for them.”

Memories of the top floor toy department, the excitement of visits to Santa and the smell of fresh coffee being made, And afterwards all five said they'd really enjoyed the tour.

“I love to hear people say that – especially the locals. It's their home town – or has been in the case of people returning for a holiday – so everybody has particular memories of their own,” Donna said.

“Over the years this place has inspired artists, architects, academics, writers, musicians, dancers and sportsmen and women. As well as being creative and talented, people here are big-hearted and welcoming. I think that's something worth showing others.”