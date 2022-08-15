Series of power cuts sparks fury on Scotch Street

TRADERS along part of Scotch Street are fed up being ‘left in the dark’, following the latest in a series of power cuts.

A number of businesses, including Ewarts Jewellers, McMahons, the charity shop and the Subway shop have been affected by a number of cuts in recent months.

The latest cut struck last Tuesday morning and it was 11am before power was restored.

Clifford Ewart found himself locked out of his jewellery shop with no power to raise the shutter.

He said, “We’ve been plagued with power cuts, in the past year there have been eight cuts.”

While the cause of the cuts isn’t entirely clear Mr Ewart said NIE were blaming damage caused as the new granite paving was laid in the area.

He also claimed engineers had told him repair efforts were being hampered by the expense of lifting and replacing the granite slabs.

Listing businesses affected he included the charity shop, The Mortgage Shop, McMahon’s and the Subway outlet.

As well as the blackouts specific to these premises, they were also affected by two more widespread cuts in the last seven months.

He went on, “It was 11am when we got opened on Tuesday. We had to turn customers away, while trying to keep customers happy that’s not ideal.

“When I rang they said they could find cuts in June, May and March and there was definitely another one.

“We just want to get back to business.

“In this day and age you would have thought you can depend on a decent electricity supply.”

He added, “You can overlook one or two cuts but this is going on and on and on. It seems to be a matter of changing a fuse when they are fixing the supply but that can take them hours.

“NIE know this is a problem but don’t seem to be able to fix it properly.”

The charity shop shared Mr Ewart’s pain with staff there saying it was happening on a regular basis and could take half a day to fix.

A staff member said, “For a wee charity shop that’s tough going.”

She added, “Whenever you call NIE they are very pleasant but it takes a long time to get fixed and the difficulty is it seems to happen to us a lot.”

At McMahon’s clothes shop it was a similar story. Manager Brian Graham told the Gazette, “I feel it should be sorted, it’s happened on a number of occasions and we lose maybe a morning’s trade.”

On one occasion they had lights on upstairs but no power down stairs and with health and safety concerns could not open - not to mention needing power to run the tills and card reading machines.

And at Subway, it’s not just losing trade that’s at issue, it’s losing stock too, as Olga Whitten explained.

She said: “It can go off in the middle of our bread baking and we have to throw it out which also causes us further delays. The power can be off for two or three hours.

“NIE needs to resolve this as soon as possible.

“This should only have happened once, not ten times.”

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said; “Some underground cable faults occurred in the Scotch Street area in recent months which resulted in an interruption to the power supply of some premises.

“A fault occurred last week which was caused by a blown fuse on an underground cable and engineers from NIE Networks responded to undertake the necessary repair works and restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

“We will continue to monitor this section of the network closely over the coming months. We do apologise for the inconvenience caused to any customers who were affected.”

Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA stated, “I was contacted by business in Scotch Street and I can fully empathise with the businesses who are affected by this intermittent fault. The power supply is going off on a regular basis and this is proving very difficult for businesses as it causes all sorts of issues, which interrupts daily trade. I have raised my concerns with Northern Ireland Electricity and it is vital that they get this matter resolved as soon as possible to avoid this fault continuing in to the Autumn period.”