Folk songs on the Mall

THE Charles Wood Festival is back this year with a packed programme of live events, bigger and better than ever.

The Festival runs from 21st to 28th August and will be filled with top-quality music, worship and performance.

As part of the Festival, there's a really special event happening on Armagh's historic Mall on Saturday August 27.

The Festival's resident choir, The Charles Wood Singers, will be performing a range of popular folk songs and other well-known melodies in a free open air concert.

The performance will include such timeless classics as Londonderry Air and The Mountains of Mourne, and plenty of other toe-tapping numbers instantly recognisable to young and old alike.

Everyone is welcome, including pets, and there really is something for all the family.

The singing begins at 6.30pm - this is an event you definitely won't want to miss!

And on Wednesday, August 24 there will be a chance to sing with Bob Chilcott

One of the UK’s finest choral conductors and composers, Bob Chilcott, is coming to Armagh this month.

As part of the annual Charles Wood Festival, Bob will be leading singers of all ages and abilities in a 'Come and Sing' event in St Mark’s Parish Church on Wednesday 24th August at 8pm.

It’s going to be a great night of music-making, including some of Bob’s own work (such as The Irish Blessing and The Advent Candle), Let All The World In Every Corner Sing by Vaughan Williams and Handel’s Zadok The Priest.

This is Bob’s only trip to Ireland in some time, and as a former member of the King’s Singers and Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Singers, he’ll have plenty of stories to share.

Tickets cost £10 and all sheet music will be provided on the night.

The opening concert on Sunday, August 21, features acclaimed chamber choir Cappella Caeciliana, performing alongside the exhilarating local ensemble, Insieme Brass, in the glorious setting of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral – it’s sure to be an unmissable start to the Festival week.

Education takes centre stage on Monday, August 22, with a training day for primary school choir directors.

The course will be led by Dr Aisling Kenny and Judith Gannon, two of Ireland’s leading choir trainers.

This is a unique opportunity for teachers to improve their choir training skills and conducting confidence.

Vocal masterclasses and singing lessons are on offer all week from exceptional Vocal Coach Paul Farrington, and on Thursday, August 25, there is a special virtual showcase event featuring members of the Charles Wood Girls’ Choir.

With a fantastic mix of indoor, outdoor, in-person and digital events, it provides more choice than ever before.

For more information and to book your place, head to www.charleswoodsummerschool.org