Kind-hearted May clocks up a century

MARKETHILL woman, Miss May Patton, celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends.

She still lives at home where, on the day she reached her century, those who visited her included the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev John Kirkpatrick; Rev Norman Smyth who is minister of Markethill Presbyterian Church, of which she is a member; the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr; and his fellow-Ulster Unionist Party colleague, Alderman Jim Speers.

And there was, of course, the obligatory congratulatory telegram from the Queen.

Miss Patton was born on Thursday, August 10, 1922 during the reign of King George V. She came into this world just short of six months after the British government had issued the Unilateral Declaration of Egyptian Independence (February 28, 1922) - the first sign of the diminution of the Empire.

It wasn't the only one, however, for 1922 was also the year when W.T. Cosgrove became the inaugural President of the Executive Council of the Irish Free State.

Politically, ‘22 really was a time of massive flux in the UK, with the coalition fronted by the Liberal Party's Welsh leader Lloyd George losing the October General Election to the Conservatives' Bonar Law who was a Canadian.

New formations included those of the BBC, as well as the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Elsewhere there was also a strengthening of the USA's Prohibition Laws and the discovery of Tutankhamen's tomb in Egypt.

Sport saw the first-ever Wimbledon Championships. In football, Liverpool, who had won the English 1st Division Championship [today's Premier League] in 1921/22, retained the title in 1922/23, while the 1921/22 FA Cup winners were Huddersfield Town, with Bolton Wanderers lifting the trophy in '22/'23 after beating West Ham 2-0 in what was the competition's first-ever Wembley showpiece forever remembered as the so-called White Horse Final.

Celtic were the Scottish champions in 1921/22, with Rangers claiming the honour in ‘22/23. The Hoops, however, won the ‘’22/23 Scottish Cup by virtue of having beaten Hibernian 1-0 in front of 80,100 spectators at Hampden Park.

Closer to home, Linfield won Irish League and Cup double.

That's a broad résumé of what was going on at the time of May Patton's birth and in her first year. She was the second of David and Eleanor Patton's 12 children, six boys and six girls.

The brothers were Jackie, Samuel, Alan, Lesley, Jim and Ian who is the only one of the sextet still alive. The sisters were Lily, May, Ruth, Hilda, Ella and Audrey. Of the six, May, Hilda and Audrey now are the only survivors.

May grew up in the townland of Drumachee, where the family farmed. She attended Collone Primary School to which she and her siblings walked. Not always, however, for from time to time the Patton children were offered a lift by two kindly coal lorry-driving brothers – one of whom, in Hilda’s words, “was very stout, whereas the other was very thin” – and a friendly postman who occasionally conveyed them to school in his van.

“But almost always we walked, whatever the weather,” confirmed Hilda who duly became Mrs Armstrong. At a mere 87 years of age, she is just slip of a lass in comparison to her centenarian sister.

Hilda highlighted May's claims to fame in and around Markethill upon leaving school as having been knitting and crocheting - at which she excelled - and gardening, which has long-been another of her passions.

In other words, working with her hands is what she has enjoyed most throughout her long life.

Up until a year ago, May was fully mobile.

Now, however, she is chair-bound. But with the help of family members and reliable, supportive carers who call on her four times daily, her needs are well met.

And as her nephew, Mr Richard Armstrong, was keen to stress, “In every way other than her mobility she’s as fit as a fiddle and as sharp as a pin.”

Hilda – Richard’s mother - cited her elder sister’s chief quality as being her generosity of spirit. “May has always been very kind-hearted - ready and willing to do somebody a good turn,” she reflected. “She did a lot of crocheting and knitting for people in the past. Whenever we were small and at school, for example, I remember mummy and May – who was a good bit older than me - knitting a lot of socks for people.”

She added, “May’s the oldest of us now and I don’t know if any of the rest of us will live to see 100.”

She added, “I don’t know everybody else’s age; I can hardly remember my own, because once you get past 50 you stop counting.”